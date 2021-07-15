UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 30 People Missing In Houses Collapse In Western Germany Due To Heavy Rain

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:15 AM

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) About 30 people are missing after six houses collapsed on Wednesday night in the western German state of Rhineland-Palatinate due to flooding and heavy rain, broadcaster SWR said on Thursday.

Around 25 more houses are at risk of collapsing in the district of Schuld bei Adenau, in the hilly Eiffel region, SWR added, citing local police.

