Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran Competition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House hosted a ceremony to honour the winners of the second edition of the Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran Competition, organised in collaboration with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and Zakat.

Around 150 contestants competed in this year's contest from across the United Arab Emirates including children and adults who demonstrated their dedication and passion for the Holy Quran by committing it to memory and recitation.

Fifty men and women were honoured for their memorisation skills across five categories for those who memorised the entire text: 20 juz', 10 juz', 5 juz', and 1 juz'.

The ceremony was attended by guests including, Professor Mohammed Al-Mahrasawy, Chairman of Al-Azhar academy for Training and Former President of Al-Azhar University; Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, HE Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam; and HE Sheikh Talib Al Shahi, Executive Director of Islamic Affairs Sector – General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Zakat.

Abdulla Al Shehhi, Acting Executive Director of the Abrahamic Family House, said, "The Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran Competition is one of the most meaningful programmes organised by the mosque at the Abrahamic Family House. The skills and dedication displayed by the competitors reveal essential values, such as mercy, love, and the acceptance of others, that are essential to islam and the vision and mission of the Abrahamic Family House."

The competition took place from 20th January to 5th February and was open to contestants from across the UAE to celebrate the participants' devotion to the teachings of the Quran through their remarkable memorisation skills.

The competition reflects the Abrahamic Family House's ongoing commitment to foster encounter, dialogue, and exchange while deepening understanding of our common humanity and promoting a culture of peaceful coexistence.