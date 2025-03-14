Open Menu

Abrahamic Family House Honours Winners Of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran Competition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran Competition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House hosted a ceremony to honour the winners of the second edition of the Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran Competition, organised in collaboration with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and Zakat.

Around 150 contestants competed in this year's contest from across the United Arab Emirates including children and adults who demonstrated their dedication and passion for the Holy Quran by committing it to memory and recitation.

Fifty men and women were honoured for their memorisation skills across five categories for those who memorised the entire text: 20 juz', 10 juz', 5 juz', and 1 juz'.

The ceremony was attended by guests including, Professor Mohammed Al-Mahrasawy, Chairman of Al-Azhar academy for Training and Former President of Al-Azhar University; Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, HE Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam; and HE Sheikh Talib Al Shahi, Executive Director of Islamic Affairs Sector – General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Zakat.

Abdulla Al Shehhi, Acting Executive Director of the Abrahamic Family House, said, "The Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran Competition is one of the most meaningful programmes organised by the mosque at the Abrahamic Family House. The skills and dedication displayed by the competitors reveal essential values, such as mercy, love, and the acceptance of others, that are essential to islam and the vision and mission of the Abrahamic Family House."

The competition took place from 20th January to 5th February and was open to contestants from across the UAE to celebrate the participants' devotion to the teachings of the Quran through their remarkable memorisation skills.

The competition reflects the Abrahamic Family House's ongoing commitment to foster encounter, dialogue, and exchange while deepening understanding of our common humanity and promoting a culture of peaceful coexistence.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates January February Women Mosque Muslim Family From Love

Recent Stories

Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 pr ..

Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes

1 minute ago
 Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence ..

Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran C ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olym ..

Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

12 minutes ago
 Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamati ..

Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed

23 minutes ago
 JUI leader, three others got injured in blast insi ..

JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque

31 minutes ago
 IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meeting ..

IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meetings with Imran Khan

57 minutes ago
Union Association for Human Rights supports local, ..

Union Association for Human Rights supports local, international measures to com ..

1 hour ago
 TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House ..

TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House of Lords

1 hour ago
 Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED3 ..

Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED385 in 2024

1 hour ago
 Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on J ..

Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR

1 hour ago
 Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED3.5 billio ..

Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED3.5 billion in February

2 hours ago
 MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to ..

MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to launch tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East