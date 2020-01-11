Absentee funeral prayer offered for Sultan Qaboos

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI, 11th January, 2020 (WAM) - In line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an absentee funeral prayer was performed on Saturday after the Maghreb prayer in mosques throughout the country for the soul of Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed of Oman.

The worshippers prayed to Allah The Almighty for his soul to rest in eternal peace, and to accept him with the prophets and martyrs.

The prayer was performed following a circular distributed earlier today by the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Awqaf to all mosques, calling on worshippers to perform the absentee funeral prayer.