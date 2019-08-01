Absher initiative offers Emirati private sector employees competitive advantages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MOHRE, under which the Dubai Chamber will offer UAE nationals employed by private companies access to exclusive development programmes under the ministry’s Absher Initiative.

The MoU was signed by Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of the Dubai Chamber, and Farida Al Ali, Assistant Under-Secretary of National Human Resources Employment, representing the Ministry, with Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in attendance.

"As a representative for the private sector, the Dubai Chamber embraces the role UAE nationals play in developing the sector and supporting national strategies. The services and competitive advantages the Dubai Chamber will provide to Emiratis working in the private sector will help them develop their skills and expertise, and coach them for the entrepreneurial sector, a cornerstone of the UAE’s ambitious plans for the future," said Buamim.

As part of the Absher Initiative, the agreement will see Dubai Chamber provide privileges to UAE citizens working in the private sector, including discounts on all of the chamber's services, programmes, and initiatives, such as the Dubai Startup Hub and the Dubai Business Women Council that offer a range of mentorship services and developmental workshops focused on building and strengthening business and entrepreneurial skills.

The chamber will also provide counsel and information on business incubators, and easier access to educational initiatives at the University of Dubai, a Dubai Chamber initiative, thus strengthening its role in implementing the National Agenda and driving nation-wide development, in coordination with the MOHRE.

Buamim concluded that the MoU lays the groundwork for the various partners of the MOHRE to support Emirati citizens and ensure their job stability in the private sector.