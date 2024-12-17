‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch next Saturday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club has announced that it will organise the Abu Al Abyad Dhow Sailing Race for the 60ft category next Saturday, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

This marks the second round for this category as part of the club’s traditional racing programme for the current season, which aims to preserve the UAE’s rich maritime heritage.

Registration for the race has been opened through the club's official website, where conditions and regulations for participation are clearly outlined. These include updates to the rules and logistical details introduced last season, which have been successfully implemented in previous races and were met with positive feedback from dhow owners, captains, and sailors.

Valuable prizes have been allocated for the winners and top finishers. The race's starting location and distance will be announced later, depending on weather conditions, with the dhows sailing towards the finish line near the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club on the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, praised the leadership's unwavering support for heritage sports, particularly maritime traditions. He highlighted that this support has played a crucial role in strengthening the connection between generations, ensuring that the legacy of the ancestors is preserved and passed on in all its richness.

He further expressed gratitude for the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasising its role in enhancing the event’s significance for participants, organisers, and spectators alike.

Sheikh Mohammed remarked, “The 60ft dhow sailing races are the most prestigious category, attracting the most skilled captains and sailors. These races symbolise the great challenges once faced by seafarers and celebrate the heroic voyages of our ancestors, who relied on the sea for livelihood and trade.

"The Abu Al Abyad Race is a key event in the season's Calendar, always witnessing significant participation and intense competition.”