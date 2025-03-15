Open Menu

Abu Dhab To Host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th March, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Swimming Federation announced that Abu Dhabi will host the 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor next October.

scheduled from October 30th to November 3rd, 2025, this prestigious competition will take place at the Mohamed Bin Zayed City sports Centre in Abu Dhabi.

The event promises to bring together the world’s top finswimmers for a spectacular display of speed, technique, and endurance.

The 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor is being organised under the authority of CMAS (World Underwater Federation). The event will feature races for both senior (18 & over) and junior (12–17) categories, covering a wide range of distances and styles.

CMAS set the deadline for registrations through its portal on 25 August.

Related Topics

World Sports UAE Abu Dhabi March August October November Event From Top Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming I ..

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on ..

Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal

11 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job p ..

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app

11 minutes ago
 Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

11 minutes ago
 PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Can ..

PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada

12 minutes ago
President of Finland receives message from UAE Pre ..

President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..

18 minutes ago
 Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to miss League Cup fi ..

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to miss League Cup final in injury blow

15 minutes ago
 UN migration agency laying off around 20% of HQ st ..

UN migration agency laying off around 20% of HQ staff amid US aid cuts: sources

15 minutes ago
 DR Congo conflict forces halt at world's 3rd bigge ..

DR Congo conflict forces halt at world's 3rd biggest tin mine

15 minutes ago
 Mark Carney to be sworn in as Canada PM

Mark Carney to be sworn in as Canada PM

14 minutes ago
 Gold tops $3,000 for first time on Trump tariff th ..

Gold tops $3,000 for first time on Trump tariff threats

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East