Abu Dhab To Host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th March, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Swimming Federation announced that Abu Dhabi will host the 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor next October.
scheduled from October 30th to November 3rd, 2025, this prestigious competition will take place at the Mohamed Bin Zayed City sports Centre in Abu Dhabi.
The event promises to bring together the world’s top finswimmers for a spectacular display of speed, technique, and endurance.
The 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor is being organised under the authority of CMAS (World Underwater Federation). The event will feature races for both senior (18 & over) and junior (12–17) categories, covering a wide range of distances and styles.
CMAS set the deadline for registrations through its portal on 25 August.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..
Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal
Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app
Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany
PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada
President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..
Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to miss League Cup final in injury blow
UN migration agency laying off around 20% of HQ staff amid US aid cuts: sources
DR Congo conflict forces halt at world's 3rd biggest tin mine
Mark Carney to be sworn in as Canada PM
Gold tops $3,000 for first time on Trump tariff threats
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor3 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint cooperation3 minutes ago
-
President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abdullah bin Zayed18 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Emirates Genome Council meeting49 minutes ago
-
State Security Court sentences members of 'Bahlol Gang' to life imprisonment, fine1 hour ago
-
Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel discussion on media's role in future-making1 hour ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheikha Amina Al Ghurair Best Voice Recitation Award2 hours ago
-
Ocean degradation threatens communities, affects human rights worldwide: UN2 hours ago
-
National Guard Commander attends graduation of new batches of specialised training courses3 hours ago
-
UAE welcomes conclusion of peace negotiations between Armenia, Azerbaijan3 hours ago
-
Four people injured in blast targeting mosque in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed3 hours ago