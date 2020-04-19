Abu Dhabi 'Executive Regulation of Human Resources Law' released

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Human Resources Authority, HRA, announced on Sunday the release of the 'Executive Regulation of the Human Resources Law' in the emirate.

According to the Authority, the human resources regulation was released in a bid to provide more "comprehensive and flexible" regulations that "support career stability in line with international best practices".

The regulation lists 14 key provisions including the appointment of graduate interns, part-time work for UAE nationals, overtime compensation, appointment of civil and military retirees, empowering people of determination (persons with disabilities) and salary pay grades.

Other provisions include consideration for work types - such as full-time, flexible or shift-based work, employee performance evaluations, types of allowances, promotions systems, appointing National Service recruits, type of appointment (full-time or part-time) and key leave types.

The HRA said that it seeks to advance organisational performance by improving the working environment in government entities.

1. Complement the Human Resources Law of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and update human resources policies accordingly;

2. Apply the Executive Regulation to all government entities of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi;

4. State the duties, rights and obligations of the government entity and employee;

6. Empower government entities and limit traditional centralisation;

7. Standardise HR policies across Abu Dhabi government entities;