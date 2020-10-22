UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi A Global Centre Of Energy, Sustainability: Al Marar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:45 PM

Abu Dhabi a global centre of energy, sustainability: Al Marar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy Awaidha Murshed Al Marar has said that the department is implementing the directives and visions of the UAE’s leadership to enhance the stature of Abu Dhabi as a global centre of energy and sustainability, by advancing the sector, increasing its contribution to the emirate’s overall development, and creating a global model of energy management according to the best and latest international standards.

In his statement on the occasion of World Energy Day on 22nd October, Al Marar pointed out that the energy sector is a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s overall development, noting that the Department is keen to reinforce the readiness of the sector to face various global changes and increase its contribution to the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and the UAE National Energy Strategy 2050.

"Under the framework of adopting these ambitious goals, we aim to reinforce our supply security to fulfil the growing needs for water and electricity, to serve the development objectives of all vital sectors, which will be implemented through the department’s efforts to diversify Abu Dhabi’s energy mix, as part of a future vision aimed at diversifying energy sources, increasing the use of clean and renewable energy, and achieving the highest levels of efficiency in the management of energy and water," he added.

"Abu Dhabi plans to generate one-third of its energy from clean energy sources, including from nuclear reactors that will be operational within four years," he further added.

"We are working with all licenced authorities in the emirate to increase the efficiency of water and electricity services at all times. The department is also leading the water and energy rationalisation efforts," Al Marar said in conclusion.

