Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority accredited as ILM approved centre

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) announced that it has been recognised by City & Guilds as an ILM Accredited Centre, enabling it to deliver ILM leadership, management and coaching qualifications that are globally recognised by employers across all economic sectors.

ADAA protects and preserves public resources through audit and oversight of financial and operational activities, and promotes integrity, transparency and accountability in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Working with City & Guilds to introduce Leadership & Management programmes in their organization, ADAA is committed to the training and development of their staff, with plans to develop the programmes across other government departments in the future.

Mahmoud Salem Al Alawi, Executive Director of the Corporate Support Sector at ADAA, said, “Through this achievement, ADAA continues to lead by example, ensuring its workforce is equipped with the skills, knowledge, and leadership abilities to meet future challenges and requirements while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and transparency.”

Alan Howard, Head of Commercial & International Sales at City & Guilds, said, “City & Guilds and ILM are proud to support this forward-thinking government organisation which puts skills development at the heart of the employee experience, investing in leadership and management for their teams.



In line with our wider global aims, we are looking forward to working closely with ADAA as they grow their remit and advance their capabilities, and have very exciting plans to work together over the next few years to build on this investment in skills development.”

City & Guilds has been a trusted advisor in many countries since the 1900s and has set a global standard for skills and learning. As a global skills organisation, City & Guilds today has a presence in more than 80 countries and works closely with partners to develop high-quality products and services.

In the middle East, the organisation has more than three decades’ experience in offering world-class skills development solutions through businesses and centres, addressing skills shortages and high youth unemployment rates in the region - while supporting both the public and the private sector to meet both local and international economic opportunities.