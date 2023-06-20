UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, Majlis Abu Dhabi Organise Session On Protecting Public Funds

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, Majlis Abu Dhabi organise session on protecting public funds

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA), in collaboration with Majlis Abu Dhabi, organised an educational session at the Majlis al Rawdah – Al Rawdah Al Sharqiyah in Abu Dhabi under the theme "Public Funds, a cornerstone for country development and a national and individual duty”.

The session discussed public funds, which included money and other forms of resources owned by the government utilised as investments and expenditures in various areas under the authority of the Federal or local government, and are allocated in annual or biannual budgets, closely monitored and audited on various levels.

Khalifa Al Rashdi, Executive Auditor at ADAA, said, "The UAE is known for its stable economic and political environment, enabling it to sustain the growth, progress and prosperity in various sectors it enjoys thanks to the extraordinary efforts by the federal and local government that contribute to the provision of the highest levels of services.

“At the forefront of these outstanding services is the preservation of public funds and safeguarding it from loss and misuse, which contribute to the enhancement of the quality of life and raising the standards of living for every citizen, resident and all members of society.”

Al Rashdi added, “Preserving public funds is a national responsibility of every individual living in the UAE as a citizen or resident. Hence, at ADAA, we are constantly working to spread awareness of the principles of integrity and accountability among individuals, government entities and private institutions, thereby promoting transparency and good governance and empowering subject entities and individuals to join forces to safeguard public funds.”

Al Rashdi continued, "We have a shared responsibility, and the impact this has is significant when it comes to safeguarding public funds and resources.

It positively affects the economy and reinforces the leading reputation of Abu Dhabi.

"Our main goal is to create a work culture among individuals and companies to enable individuals to actively contribute to the protection of public funds to build a society that thrives in accordance with the principles of integrity and accountability.

“We need to remember that each of us has the right and responsibility to report any financial or administrative misconduct. We aim to build a sense of responsibility in every individual through the values of integrity and transparency, creating an environment that supports accountability."

At the session, ADAA highlighted the platforms that can help individuals to aid the process of safeguarding public funds and ensuring optimal use of it and improving audit quality in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADAA launched several initiatives recently, most notably the Wajib Platform, the Statutory Auditors Platform, and the Financial Disclosure System.

Attendees were briefed on the financial and administrative indiscretions that can be reported, most notably the following: loss of public funds and assets for subject entities, manipulation of the subject entity’s procurement processes, and any negligence or omission resulting in direct or indirect damage to the emirate, any manipulation of financial statements of government or subject entity, administrative corruption, conflict of interest, abuse of power, any act affecting the emirate’s reputation, misappropriation of public funds and disclosure of official confidential information.

The lectures and programmes organised in the neighbourhood majlis in Abu Dhabi aim to promote community participation and social cohesion and spread awareness of various topics through educational workshops and sessions that contribute to the preservation of public funds.

Related Topics

Corruption UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Money All From Government

Recent Stories

President of Malta visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..

President of Malta visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 minute ago
 UAE sends fourth aid ship to Syria

UAE sends fourth aid ship to Syria

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 3rd edition of Spartan World Cha ..

Abu Dhabi to host 3rd edition of Spartan World Championships

2 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund partners with Bahrain’s Hope Ventur ..

Khalifa Fund partners with Bahrain’s Hope Ventures to expand Beban TV show to ..

17 minutes ago
 Ethmar International Holding acquires Lamar Reside ..

Ethmar International Holding acquires Lamar Residences on Abu Dhabi&#039;s Al Ra ..

32 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Thailand

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Thailand

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.