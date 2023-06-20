Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, Majlis Abu Dhabi organise session on protecting public funds

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA), in collaboration with Majlis Abu Dhabi, organised an educational session at the Majlis al Rawdah – Al Rawdah Al Sharqiyah in Abu Dhabi under the theme "Public Funds, a cornerstone for country development and a national and individual duty”.

The session discussed public funds, which included money and other forms of resources owned by the government utilised as investments and expenditures in various areas under the authority of the Federal or local government, and are allocated in annual or biannual budgets, closely monitored and audited on various levels.

Khalifa Al Rashdi, Executive Auditor at ADAA, said, "The UAE is known for its stable economic and political environment, enabling it to sustain the growth, progress and prosperity in various sectors it enjoys thanks to the extraordinary efforts by the federal and local government that contribute to the provision of the highest levels of services.

“At the forefront of these outstanding services is the preservation of public funds and safeguarding it from loss and misuse, which contribute to the enhancement of the quality of life and raising the standards of living for every citizen, resident and all members of society.”

Al Rashdi added, “Preserving public funds is a national responsibility of every individual living in the UAE as a citizen or resident. Hence, at ADAA, we are constantly working to spread awareness of the principles of integrity and accountability among individuals, government entities and private institutions, thereby promoting transparency and good governance and empowering subject entities and individuals to join forces to safeguard public funds.”

Al Rashdi continued, "We have a shared responsibility, and the impact this has is significant when it comes to safeguarding public funds and resources.

It positively affects the economy and reinforces the leading reputation of Abu Dhabi.

"Our main goal is to create a work culture among individuals and companies to enable individuals to actively contribute to the protection of public funds to build a society that thrives in accordance with the principles of integrity and accountability.

“We need to remember that each of us has the right and responsibility to report any financial or administrative misconduct. We aim to build a sense of responsibility in every individual through the values of integrity and transparency, creating an environment that supports accountability."

At the session, ADAA highlighted the platforms that can help individuals to aid the process of safeguarding public funds and ensuring optimal use of it and improving audit quality in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADAA launched several initiatives recently, most notably the Wajib Platform, the Statutory Auditors Platform, and the Financial Disclosure System.

Attendees were briefed on the financial and administrative indiscretions that can be reported, most notably the following: loss of public funds and assets for subject entities, manipulation of the subject entity’s procurement processes, and any negligence or omission resulting in direct or indirect damage to the emirate, any manipulation of financial statements of government or subject entity, administrative corruption, conflict of interest, abuse of power, any act affecting the emirate’s reputation, misappropriation of public funds and disclosure of official confidential information.

The lectures and programmes organised in the neighbourhood majlis in Abu Dhabi aim to promote community participation and social cohesion and spread awareness of various topics through educational workshops and sessions that contribute to the preservation of public funds.

