Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority warns against circulating food-related rumours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), has warned the public about the negative impact of circulating food-related rumours across various social networking platforms, specially during Ramadan.

Dr Mohamed Al Hammadi, Director of Communication and Community Service Division, at ADAFSA, said that propagating such unfounded and false information has become a dishonest way used by some traders to discredit their competitors' products, which contributes significantly to damaging manufacturing and supply facilities.

He urged the public not to be swayed by such rumours, especially those circulating on social media about highly demanded products during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

As part of its efforts to reduce the impact of the rumours, the ADAFSA carries out several programmes aimed at raising the awareness of consumers over food-related issues. Through its programmes, the authority strives to respond to these rumours on a scientific basis, as circulated information is studied and analysed by the authority. Consumers have been urged therefore to contact the authority directly on the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre's toll-free number, 800555, to report any food rumours so that ADAFSA can take the necessary action.