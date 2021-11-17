ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture & Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week will be held on 21 - 25 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Mubarak Ali Al-Mansouri, Executive Director, Agriculture Affairs, ADFSA, said in statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that ADAFSA is organising an array of activities during the week, including the Livestock Fair and an exhibition dedicated to companies displaying the latest technologies in the field of agriculture. "This is in addition to an exhibition on beekeeping and honey production, which will feature a series of workshops discussing a range of topics, including methods of beekeeping, production and bee venom collection devices, and testing of different types of honey."

In the meantime, Al-Mansouri said in a press conference held today at the ADAFSA HQ that there is a growing interest in beekeeping. "ADAFSA is considering a specialised project to develop a specific bee breed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, based on research studies for developing and testing methods and practices used in this field," he said, noting that the project is focused on improving honey breed from Emirati queen bees whose number now reached 2,000.

For his part, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, underlined the importance of this event in light of the challenges facing the world in terms of food security, noting that the impressive participation in the event is reflective of the importance the world is attaching to food security, specially in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

"WAM, as a media partner for the event, will harness all possible capabilities to contribute to the success of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week and provide all forms of support to the Abu Dhabi Agriculture & Food Safety Authority, especially during the event's maiden edition and in light of its being the largest of its kind in the region," he added.

Khalifa Juma Al Rumaithi, Director of Government Affairs - Silal Company, said: "We are pleased to be a partner sponsor of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week 2021, which constitutes a key platform bringing together major local and regional institutions concerned with the agriculture and food security sector in the middle East, North Africa, and Asia Pacific regions to learn about the latest products, services and innovations from around the world.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week features the latest global innovations and solutions in agriculture, food production, aquaculture, and honey production. The event supports future aspirations to promote the food security system at the national, regional and global levels. It brings together key stakeholders from public and private sectors, including over 400 industry experts and representatives of international companies to discuss the leading role of innovations and food security in meeting the growing demand for food.

The Week will feature numerous activities related to sustainable agriculture, food production and food security issues, including exhibitions, conferences, seminars and workshops, awards ceremonies and technical tours related to the agricultural sector. This is in addition to fisheries, food security, beekeeping, honey production, and the cold chain, all of which are held under one roof to simulate the future aspirations of investing in food security.

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week 2021 is the largest event for sustainable agriculture and food security in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia Pacific region, bringing together elite participants from the public and private sectors, as well as many experts, investors and suppliers from all over the world.