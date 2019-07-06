Abu Dhabi Airports, Abu Dhabi Ports exchange knowledge, expertise

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2019) A team from Abu Dhabi Ports has visited Abu Dhabi Airports to review best practices and share knowledge and experience. The meeting is the result of both entities’ continuous efforts to enhance their respective operations and ensure business continuity by engaging with their partners and stakeholders.

The team from Abu Dhabi Ports met with Abu Dhabi Airports’ Business Continuity and Risk Management team to discuss important topics including crisis management facilities, the process of developing strategic business continuity objectives, and budget allocation mechanisms.

Both parties also discussed procedures related to developing business impact analysis reports, emergency and crisis response plans, mechanisms for managing critical suppliers and contractors, mutual aid agreements with subsidiary entities and maintaining an enterprise risk register.

Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "We appreciate the opportunity to share best practices with our partners and stakeholders, and Abu Dhabi Ports’ visit is in line with our mission of being an efficient organisation that understands its stakeholders and delivers world class airport services.

"

"We look forward to meeting with other partners and stakeholders as we strive to continuously improve our operations, services and infrastructure and become the world’s leading airports group," added Thompson.

In the most recent audit conducted by the Office of Business Continuity of the Executive Council and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, Abu Dhabi Airports scored a 90 percent, demonstrating its commitment to excellence at all levels.

The aviation industry has some of the most stringent standards in the world and Abu Dhabi Airports has succeeded in implementing highly-effective processes, strategies, policies, and procedures, as well as solid governance and efficient performance monitoring systems that have provided the company with a reputation for excellence.

Abu Dhabi Airports is committed to sharing its experiences in implementing and maintaining these standards with other national stakeholders and entities, and Abu Dhabi Ports’ visit is an integral component of its ongoing efforts to support the UAE’s transition to a knowledge-based economy by engaging with local stakeholders, driving business success, and setting new standards of excellence.