Abu Dhabi Airports amplifies voice of Middle East aviation services via new research partnership with Airports Council International

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) Today, Abu Dhabi Airports, the owner and operator of the emirate’s five airports, signed a partnership with Airports Council International Asia-Pacific (ACI Asia-Pacific), the voice of airport operators in the fastest-growing regions of the world, Asia-Pacific and the middle East, to enhance and promote the interests of Abu Dhabi and the UAE airport management industry across the region.

Working in both Hong Kong, where ACI Asia-Pacific is based, and Abu Dhabi, the project will commence this month and run until the end of March 2022 culminating in a report on the airport industry outlook, identifying trends which will influence the future of airport management in the region.

Shareef Al Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "This partnership with ACI Asia-Pacific comes at a vital time for our industry, allowing us to deliver evidence-based research to shape our future strategy as airports across Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the wider region rebuild following the disruption caused by COVID-19.

"I look forward to working with our partners, as well as stakeholders across the Middle East, and paving the best way forward for our industry."

Stefano Baronci, Director General of ACI Asia-Pacific, said: "We are delighted to partner with Abu Dhabi Airports on this important research and engagement project. The voice of Abu Dhabi and UAE airports must be heard clearly across the region and globally if our industry is to bounce back swiftly and sustainably from the challenges of the past.

"ACI Asia-Pacific is proud to be supporting our members across the region in delivering new and innovative research and recommendations for the good of our industry."