Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Airports And Abu Dhabi Customs Sign Agreement To Reinforce Service Excellence

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Airports and Abu Dhabi Customs sign agreement to reinforce service excellence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2023) Abu Dhabi Airports announced the signing of a service level agreement (SLA) with the General Administration of Customs, to reinforce service levels, and enhance the passenger journey as well as the customer experience.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of the General Administration of Customs, and Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports.

Mubarak Matar Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Customs, and Sultan Al Dhaheri, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Aviation Security at Abu Dhabi Airports signed the agreement.

The service level agreement aims to expand areas of collaboration in terms of expediting travel procedures, checking baggage and facilitating the movement of passengers and cargo across the airports, to help strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for Tourism, Trade and Commerce.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Commerce Government Agreement

Recent Stories

India, UAE as chairs of G20, COP28 to set agenda f ..

India, UAE as chairs of G20, COP28 to set agenda for a new world: Indian Envoy

6 minutes ago
 China's installed capacity of renewable energy see ..

China's installed capacity of renewable energy sees steady growth

10 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices in plea against appointment of ..

IHC serves notices in plea against appointment of DG PSB

10 minutes ago
 Police bust Car Lifter Gang, Recover 10 Stolen Veh ..

Police bust Car Lifter Gang, Recover 10 Stolen Vehicles Worth Rs 31 Million

10 minutes ago
 PFA discards 25-ton adulterated food products

PFA discards 25-ton adulterated food products

10 minutes ago
 China exports, imports fall in Aug as onshore yuan ..

China exports, imports fall in Aug as onshore yuan hits 16-year low

10 minutes ago
Pakistan team reach Colombo for Super Four game ag ..

Pakistan team reach Colombo for Super Four game against India

7 minutes ago
 Belgian ambassador calls on FM Jilani

Belgian ambassador calls on FM Jilani

7 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, sheds 50.34 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, sheds 50.34 points

7 minutes ago
 Adviser to CM Punjab announces cash award for Olym ..

Adviser to CM Punjab announces cash award for Olympian javelin thrower

7 minutes ago
 First Lady calls for global efforts to overcome me ..

First Lady calls for global efforts to overcome mental health issues in conflict ..

7 minutes ago
 Govt debunks fake rumors of Rs5000 currency note b ..

Govt debunks fake rumors of Rs5000 currency note ban

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East