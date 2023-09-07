Abu Dhabi Airports and Abu Dhabi Customs sign agreement to reinforce service excellence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2023) Abu Dhabi Airports announced the signing of a service level agreement (SLA) with the General Administration of Customs, to reinforce service levels, and enhance the passenger journey as well as the customer experience.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of the General Administration of Customs, and Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports.

Mubarak Matar Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Customs, and Sultan Al Dhaheri, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Aviation Security at Abu Dhabi Airports signed the agreement.

The service level agreement aims to expand areas of collaboration in terms of expediting travel procedures, checking baggage and facilitating the movement of passengers and cargo across the airports, to help strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for Tourism, Trade and Commerce.