Abu Dhabi Airports celebrates Saudi Arabia National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) Abu Dhabi Airports is celebrating the 89th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking the close ties between the Kingdom and the UAE, particularly within the fields of air transport and tourism.

Marking the occasion, Abu Dhabi Airports is conducting a range of activities in and around Abu Dhabi International Airport from 21st to 23rd September, said a press release issued by Abu Dhabi Airports on Monday.

These activities include a Saudi band performing several traditional songs each day, celebratory signage throughout terminals one and three, and the distribution of Saudi flags, dates, coffee, stamps, scarves, pins and a variety of gifts to passengers arriving from or departing to the Kingdom.

In addition, Abu Dhabi Airports is lighting up the ATC Tower, projecting the UAE and Saudi flags, preparing special signage and luggage tags for use at check-in counters and baggage claim, and unveiling a Snapchat filter designed to celebrate the occasion.

Bryan Thompson, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "We have the special privilege of being able to welcome our Saudi brothers and sisters from the moment they set foot in the UAE, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate this historic occasion with them."

"Our wide variety of activities and activations embrace the close relationship and unity between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We look forward to ensuring everyone traveling to or arriving from the Kingdom feels at home in Abu Dhabi, enjoys a smooth and seamless travel experience, and has the opportunity to explore everything the UAE has to offer," he added.