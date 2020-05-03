Abu Dhabi Airports collaborates with UAE industry to develop and deploy new UAE made robotic technology to reinstate COVID- free environment

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 2nd May 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Airports has partnered with Tawazun Strategic Development Fund, TSDF, to launch the new CoDi BOT UGV, Unmanned Ground Vehicle, designed and manufactured by UAE-based company Marakeb Technologies, an affiliate company of TSDF, for the disinfection of viruses including COVID-19.

The introduction of new state-of-the-art technology is the latest measure introduced by Abu Dhabi Airports to contain the spread of COVID-19, and aligns with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

This collaboration is part of a broader initiative by Abu Dhabi Airports to integrate the most advanced technologies within its operations, to achieve a high level of efficiency, and provide the best services to its travellers.

The CoDi BOT UGV will be piloted from May throughout Abu Dhabi International Airport, including in staff areas and cargo facilities, as well as being used as part of cabin deserialization processes on passenger aircraft.

Specifically ensuring aircraft cabins are kept clean and sterile, the CoDi BOT UGV is designed to be able to manoeuvre through airplane cabin, which is a unique feature of this product, while ensuring the safety of its operators through remote control capability, using real-time video and high-speed 4g data connection.

The introduction of the robot helps operational teams carry out safer missions during the sterilisation of aircraft while parked at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), eliminating the risk of human exposure and self-contamination. The robot’s versatility also enables the disinfection of spaces within the airport terminals, reinforcing public safety against COVID-19 and any future virus outbreaks.

The UGVs will be operated in conjunction with the extensive range of preventative measures implemented at Abu Dhabi International Airport in response to COVID-19.

Measures include thermal screening, nasal swabbing, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, in line with the recommendations by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The BOT has three central functions: 1. Targeting of virus strains on surfaces with controlled bursts of germicidal UV rays 2. Screening of individual through thermal infrared monitoring 3. Disinfection of areas using liquid cleaning agents CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, commented: "Introducing CoDi BOT UGV at Abu Dhabi International Airport reflects our commitment to adopting innovative technology, which can bolster the protection of our passengers and frontline staff against viruses. The acute impact of the pandemic would have heightened our overall sense of awareness toward hygiene, and as vital piece of public infrastructure, we have a clear responsibility to ensure our spaces remain clear of any virus threat. By deploying artificial intelligence, it adds another layer of protection and builds on our comprehensive response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Working in close collaboration with Marakeb Technologies and Tawazun Strategic Development Fund, collectively we can reassure passengers and our frontline staff that we are taking every precautionary measure to ensure their safety against any virus threat now and in future," Al Hashmi added.

Abdulla Nasser Al Jaabari, the Head of Tawazun Strategic Development Fund and Chairman of Marakeb Technologies, commented, "we are pleased to support Abu Dhabi Airports’ advanced vision. This collaboration stems out from our commitment to enable and invest in promising national SME’s such as Marakeb. We are proud to have the opportunity for Marakeb Technologies to display its capabilities to provide advanced solution through technologies towards effort to fight COVID19."