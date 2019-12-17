Abu Dhabi Airports, DHL Express strengthen partnership

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone, ADAFZ, Authority, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Airports, signed an expansive 27-year Musataha Agreement with middle East General Enterprises, MGE, to facilitate the presence of DHL Express in the ADAFZ.

The move is in line with the Abu Dhabi strategic logistics plan resulting from ADAFZ’s commitment to providing world-class infrastructure to enable express cargo companies to expand their operations at AUH and increase their transportation and cargo volumes.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "The signing of this agreement is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s position as an international gateway for trade and commerce throughout the Middle East, as well as the long-standing relationship between Abu Dhabi Airports and DHL."

For his part, Bryan Thompson, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "AUH is not only a growing regional hub for business and leisure travellers, but includes cutting-edge cargo and logistics infrastructure designed to facilitate express and e-commerce. We are delighted to be working with DHL as we continue to enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as an international transport and logistics centre, in line with our mission of becoming the world’s leading airports group.

"

DHL Express will serve as a key client within ADAFZ’s Express Integrator cluster, and in close collaboration with MGE, invest up to AED365 million in the new facility. The DHL expansion will cover 30,000 square metres and aims to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Rowan Michael Kelly, Senior Vice President of ADAFZ, added, "Working together with DHL Express and other partners and stakeholders, we are confident that the new logistics facilities at AUH will offer comprehensive and competitive services, contributing to the continued expansion of air cargo traffic through Abu Dhabi and the long-term growth and diversification of the economy of the UAE."

Nour Suliman, CEO, DHL Express MENA, said, "The collaboration reiterates DHL’s strategic mission to strengthen our facilities and key positions across the UAE and the wider Middle East region. In line with our long-term objectives, the new facility at AUH is our latest investment to support global trade to and from the capital of the UAE."

"We are confident that the new facility will meet the increasing demand for a faster and more efficient operational process," added Suliman.