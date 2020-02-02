Abu Dhabi Airports, ERC to cooperate in humanitarian initiatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) Abu Dhabi Airports has announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, to enhance its role in community, charitable and humanitarian initiatives.

The new agreement also defines frameworks of cooperation humanitarian services and fundraising and supports relevant government strategies at a local and international level.

The signing took place during an official ceremony held at the new Midfield Terminal Building in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of ERC, and Bryan Thompson, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, and several officials, leaders and employees from ERC.

Under the agreement, Abu Dhabi Airports will explore initiatives to support local community and international humanitarian projects supervised by the ERC. The Airports Company will also promote ERC within terminals at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad said, "We take great pride in partnering with organisations such as ERC, which under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, serves as a beacon of hope to people around the world through its effective and compassionate disaster response and humanitarian development efforts.

"

"As a major contributor to both the economic and social growth and development of Abu Dhabi, we are dedicated to continually enhancing our corporate social responsibility efforts through supporting various humanitarian and charitable initiatives. This agreement will play a pivotal role in further developing our status as a leading socially responsible institution, in line with our vision of becoming the world’s leading airports group."

Dr. Al Falahi said, "Abu Dhabi Airports is a key partner and supporter of the ERC as we strive to achieve our humanitarian and development goals at home and abroad. In line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ERC is committed to establishing and strengthening collaboration with national institutions, in order to better serve those under its care and enhance the reach and impact of its projects and programmes."

"The ERC continues to make great strides in developing mutually beneficial partnerships with national entities, enabling the substantial expansion of its humanitarian and disaster relief efforts around the world. Abu Dhabi Airports is a leading example of an organisation that not only supports the country’s economic growth and prosperity but also contributes to humanitarian efforts around the world through its corporate social responsibility programmes."