Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Aviation Group collaborate to prepare employees to operate new Midfield Terminal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) Abu Dhabi Airports has partnered with the Etihad Aviation Group, EAG, to begin training 17,000 employees to operate the new Midfield Airport Terminal at the Abu Dhabi Airport.

The programme is supported by a campaign designed to capture the imagination of the airport community, ensuring that employees of all airport organisations are Familiarised, Inducted and Trained, FIT, to operate the new facility.

The digital launch of the My Terminal Complex, MyTC, campaign commenced with a pop-up website communicating vital information about the Midfield Terminal to employees.

The user-friendly website reflects the diversity of cultures found amongst airport employees and is available in English, Arabic, Hindi and urdu. This will help employees from all departments across Abu Dhabi Airports, stakeholders and the EAG become familiar with the key activities and work streams at the Midfield Terminal, while also generating excitement and spreading awareness about the new terminal.

"We are delighted to be working in partnership with the EAG to familiarise our employees with the incredible infrastructure and capability of the Midfield Terminal FIT programme and its campaign, ‘MyTC‘, which are both instrumental aspects of our operational readiness and airport transfer activities, and will ensure our smooth transition to, and efficient operation of the Midfield Terminal when it opens," said Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports.

The internal website for employees of Abu Dhabi Airports and the EAG went live on 5th February, 2020, and was specially designed for access via smartphones and tablets.