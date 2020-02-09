UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Aviation Group Collaborate To Prepare Employees To Operate New Midfield Terminal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 04:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Aviation Group collaborate to prepare employees to operate new Midfield Terminal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) Abu Dhabi Airports has partnered with the Etihad Aviation Group, EAG, to begin training 17,000 employees to operate the new Midfield Airport Terminal at the Abu Dhabi Airport.

The programme is supported by a campaign designed to capture the imagination of the airport community, ensuring that employees of all airport organisations are Familiarised, Inducted and Trained, FIT, to operate the new facility.

The digital launch of the My Terminal Complex, MyTC, campaign commenced with a pop-up website communicating vital information about the Midfield Terminal to employees.

The user-friendly website reflects the diversity of cultures found amongst airport employees and is available in English, Arabic, Hindi and urdu. This will help employees from all departments across Abu Dhabi Airports, stakeholders and the EAG become familiar with the key activities and work streams at the Midfield Terminal, while also generating excitement and spreading awareness about the new terminal.

"We are delighted to be working in partnership with the EAG to familiarise our employees with the incredible infrastructure and capability of the Midfield Terminal FIT programme and its campaign, ‘MyTC‘, which are both instrumental aspects of our operational readiness and airport transfer activities, and will ensure our smooth transition to, and efficient operation of the Midfield Terminal when it opens," said Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports.

The internal website for employees of Abu Dhabi Airports and the EAG went live on 5th February, 2020, and was specially designed for access via smartphones and tablets.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Thompson Bryan February 2020 All From Arab Airport

Recent Stories

Advisory council outlines plans to ease process fo ..

33 minutes ago

FTA issues ‘Basic Tax Information Bulletin’ to ..

33 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme completes 4 ..

33 minutes ago

Utilising natural resources necessary for sustaina ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 launches first retail outlet for officia ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus deaths in China reach 811

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.