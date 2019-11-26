UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Cargo To Transform AUH’s Cargo And Logistics Infrastructure

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) Abu Dhabi Airports and Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics services arm of the Etihad Aviation Group, announced a major project to enhance the Abu Dhabi International Airport into a state-of-the-art global air cargo centre of excellence.

Abu Dhabi Airports and Etihad Cargo will implement a multi-phased cargo infrastructure development strategy, starting with the imminent upgrade of Etihad’s existing air cargo terminal facilities on the Southside airport perimetres.

The programme will culminate with the inauguration of Etihad Cargo’s future home, a new state-of-the-art air cargo terminal in the East Midfield section of the airport, an area designated by Abu Dhabi Airports for future integrated cargo, logistics and integrator activities.

The plans revealed that the first phase, the upgrading of the Southside Etihad cargo facilities, will commence immediately and is due for completion in phases between the fall of 2019 and the end of Q3 of 2020. The scope includes the enhancement of RFS loading docks with levellers, insulation and floor work for faster and more efficient loading with stricter temperature controls, increased storage space and additional build-up and breakdown zones to improve production workflow, and upgraded cool chain facilities for both its fresh and pharma handling and storage operations.

With a focus on continued mid- and long-term growth, Abu Dhabi Airports and Etihad Cargo have agreed as a next step to designate a plot of land at the East Midfield site.

Bryan Thompson, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "Today, we are putting in place the right foundations and frameworks for our future cargo activity, which in a few years will re-shape this industry for Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi is the future’s cargo hub for the region and the world."

Tony Douglas, Group CEO, Etihad Aviation Group, said, " The immediate investment in the Southside terminal will deliver a step-change in the efficiency and capability of our existing facilities, while the announcement of the development of a new facility reinforces Etihad’s commitment to developing Abu Dhabi as a world-class hub for the logistics of the future."

Abu Dhabi Airports is also setting the groundwork for the first phase of a bonded, non-bonded and free zone area adjoining the airport designated as "Al Falah Free Zone", which it will develop as a prime location for e-commerce fulfilment and logistics warehousing.

