UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone Sees Increase Of New Customers By 109% In H1 Of 2020

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone sees increase of new customers by 109% in H1 of 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone, ADAFZ, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Airports, has recorded a 109 percent increase in the number of companies registering with the free zone authority in the first half of 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019.

ADAFZ has also welcomed two major international companies, SMSA Express and Honeywell, to its portfolio. The recent success is a reflection of ADAFZ’s central role in bolstering the economy of both the emirate and the nation during current pandemic.

Speaking on ADAFZ’s exceptional results for the first half of the year, Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, commented, "ADAFZ’s excellent performance in the first half of this year demonstrates its role as a powerhouse that enables economic activity across the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Through its work, ADAFZ helps to supplement the comprehensive stimulus packages implemented by Abu Dhabi’s leadership, and ensures that international companies can continue to have a robust and reliable partner in the emirate.

"We are particularly pleased to welcome both Honeywell and SMSA Express to ADAFZ, demonstrating the calibre of companies which our free zone attracts.

Through furthering the number of companies which work inside ADAFZ, we are able to burgeon Abu Dhabi’s economic future and contribute to the wider growth of the emirate," he added.

For his part, Adel Al Taheri, Head of Property Management and Leasing at Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone, said, "Our investments have proven particularly prudent during the current global pandemic, with our enhanced air cargo and freight transport capabilities supporting the successful operation of the health, food and beverage, and e-commerce sectors. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure they can benefit from our range of services as the world emerges from the impact of the pandemic."

ADAFZ has reported in its 2020 bi-annual results, with a 109 percent increase in the issuing of licenses highlighting that the most significant portion of companies signing agreements with ADAFZ come from the aviation, e-commerce, and healthcare sectors.

It also holds a strategic focus on welcoming companies based in both Europe and the middle East in the ICT, logistics, pharmaceutical, and consultancy management sectors.

Related Topics

World Europe Abu Dhabi Same Middle East 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

New approved plans to reopen private schools in Ab ..

49 minutes ago

Imtiaz’s Mission Re-Invention: All You Need To K ..

1 hour ago

President Trump&#039;s younger brother died on Sat ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Zayed appreciates Ghobaisha Al Ketbi& ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Biomedical centre is UAE’s healing to ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.45 million, d ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.