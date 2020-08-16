Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone sees increase of new customers by 109% in H1 of 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone, ADAFZ, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Airports, has recorded a 109 percent increase in the number of companies registering with the free zone authority in the first half of 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019.

ADAFZ has also welcomed two major international companies, SMSA Express and Honeywell, to its portfolio. The recent success is a reflection of ADAFZ’s central role in bolstering the economy of both the emirate and the nation during current pandemic.

Speaking on ADAFZ’s exceptional results for the first half of the year, Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, commented, "ADAFZ’s excellent performance in the first half of this year demonstrates its role as a powerhouse that enables economic activity across the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Through its work, ADAFZ helps to supplement the comprehensive stimulus packages implemented by Abu Dhabi’s leadership, and ensures that international companies can continue to have a robust and reliable partner in the emirate.

"We are particularly pleased to welcome both Honeywell and SMSA Express to ADAFZ, demonstrating the calibre of companies which our free zone attracts.

Through furthering the number of companies which work inside ADAFZ, we are able to burgeon Abu Dhabi’s economic future and contribute to the wider growth of the emirate," he added.

For his part, Adel Al Taheri, Head of Property Management and Leasing at Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone, said, "Our investments have proven particularly prudent during the current global pandemic, with our enhanced air cargo and freight transport capabilities supporting the successful operation of the health, food and beverage, and e-commerce sectors. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure they can benefit from our range of services as the world emerges from the impact of the pandemic."

ADAFZ has reported in its 2020 bi-annual results, with a 109 percent increase in the issuing of licenses highlighting that the most significant portion of companies signing agreements with ADAFZ come from the aviation, e-commerce, and healthcare sectors.

It also holds a strategic focus on welcoming companies based in both Europe and the middle East in the ICT, logistics, pharmaceutical, and consultancy management sectors.