Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Executive Airport

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the emirate’s five airports, has finalised a new partnership with Jetex, a leader in executive aviation services, to enhance the VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Executive Airport (ABEA).

A major milestone in Abu Dhabi Airports’ strategy to further develop the business aviation offerings at the airport, Jetex will assume responsibility for managing daily business services under a Fixed Based Operator (FBO) contract, upgrading key infrastructure within the VIP and VVIP terminals and ensuring passengers enjoy better travel experiences.

The agreement was made public during a signing ceremony held at Al Bateen Airport, signed by Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, MD and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports; and Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO of Jetex.

Al Dhaheri said, “As a dedicated FBO operator well versed with the needs and requirements of this specific market segment, we look forward to collaborating with Jetex moving forward and successfully delivering great value to all our passengers.”

Abu Dhabi will become the 38th destination in the Jetex global private jet terminal network and the company plans to offer its award-winning flagship service concept at the airport.

Passengers travelling via Jetex Abu Dhabi can look forward to a seamless travel experience with several spacious private lounges of VIP and VVIP terminals, elegant hospitality and luxurious amenities, synonymous with the Jetex brand. On-site immigration and customs support ensure smooth formalities for arrivals and departures.

Mardini, in turn, stated, “Jetex Abu Dhabi marks a milestone for our brand and confirms our commitment to the region. We are especially excited to bring the Jetex experience to the UAE capital. We aim to create a regal welcome to this beautiful city for our international guests as well as to ensure that every need is anticipated, every wish is granted, and every minute is memorable when you are with us at Jetex Abu Dhabi.”

Over the coming months, Jetex will redesign and further upgrade the FBO facilities to ensure that the airport continuously exceeds passenger and crew expectations and is equipped to meet current and future sustainability requirements of the industry.

ABEA is the only airport in the middle East dedicated to business aviation. Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi, it provides rapid access to Abu Dhabi’s key financial, tourist and entertainment destinations.