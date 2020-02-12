Abu Dhabi Airports, Khalifa Foundation to cooperate in charitable and humanitarian initiatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Airports to enhance its collaborative support of social, charitable, and humanitarian programmes. The agreement will strengthen the Foundation's ‘Emirati Families’ initiative, and showcase its regional impact.

The signing was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Deputy Chairman of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Hajji Al Khouri, Director-General of Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and Bryan Thompson, Abu Dhabi Airports, Chief Executive Officer. The signing ceremony was also attended by a number of officials from both Abu Dhabi Airports and the Foundation.

Under the agreement, Abu Dhabi Airports will allocate spaces within Abu Dhabi International Airport Duty Free for Emirati handicrafts, to display and sell their wares. Abu Dhabi Airports will also promote the Foundation’s initiatives and support its programmes and activities.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan said, " Our agreement with the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation represents an important milestone in Abu Dhabi Airports’ efforts to strengthen its community, charitable and humanitarian involvement.

This is a noble cause and we will actively work with the Foundation to support its many distinguished initiatives to provide meaningful and sustained impact for communities."

Speaking about the agreement, Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi commented, "In line with the directives of H. H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Khalifa Foundation, the Foundation is committed to developing and expanding partnerships with leading national institutions, building sustainable collaborations between humanitarian and business sectors."

"The Foundation follows in the footsteps of our leadership in improving humanitarian work, which can be a challenging field. We continue to expand our co-operation with a range of national organisations, including federal and local ministries, oil companies, financial institutions, and other private entities," he added.

"Through the signing of this agreement, Abu Dhabi Airports not only supports the economy of Abu Dhabi, but also reflects their commitment toward supporting humanitarian issues. As such, we thank them for their support of the ‘Emirati Families’ initiative. Ensuring that creative and talented Emirati artisans have ample space to display and sell their wares, supports our labor market, and empowers UAE citizens to participate in continued growth of both the national economy and SMEs," concluded Al Zaabi.