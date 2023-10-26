Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Airports Launch 'Check Your Terminal' Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Airports launch &#039;Check Your Terminal&#039; campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2023) Abu Dhabi Airports announced that all major services and facilities are now ready to receive the new terminal’s first passengers, with Terminal A primed to open to the public from 1st November, and Etihad’s Ceremonial flight due to take place on October 31st.

The Airport operator has launched a print, digital and broadcast awareness campaign to ensure passengers and visitors to the airport know which terminal they need to go to and is also advising guests to regularly check on www.abudhabiairport.ae for passengers flying from Abu Dhabi International Airport between 1-14 November.

With the countdown to Terminal A’s official opening in full swing, passengers flying in November are urged to check travel information with their respective airlines prior to travelling to the airport or collecting visitors from the airport.

Another important announcement by Abu Dhabi’s airport operator is that, during the critical transition period from 1 -14 November, all terminals (Terminals A, 1, 2 & 3) at Abu Dhabi International Airport will operate simultaneously. From November 15th, all airlines will operate exclusively from Terminal A.

Part of the awareness campaign is also informing the public of the exact location of the new Terminal, which has recently been added to all the popular way-finding applications, like Google Maps and Waze.

Reaching Terminal A by car is a quick and effortless journey from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with highway signage now clearly sign posted on the E10 and E11 and in other locations in and around the new terminal. Those taking a taxi or public transport to the new terminal can get dropped off directly at the terminal.

Frank McCrorie, Chief Operating Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “We look forward to welcoming passengers to the state-of-the-art Terminal A, when it opens to the public on November 1st. The new terminal will bring a major increase in capacity and access to world-class facilities for both passengers and airlines. We strongly suggest that passengers flying from November 1st to 14th check the latest flight information on the Abu Dhabi International Airport website, or with their airline, to confirm which terminal they will fly from or to.”

Abu Dhabi Airports have also installed inter-terminal shuttle buses to chauffeur passengers who may wish to move quickly between terminals, comfortably and regularly, to their correct location.

Related Topics

Google Dubai Abu Dhabi Car May October November All From Airport

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

3 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

4 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

5 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

6 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

6 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

7 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

7 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

7 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

7 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East