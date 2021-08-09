UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Airports Partners With GANS To Provide Air Navigation Services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Airports, the owner and operator of the emirate’s five airports, has signed a contract with Global Air Navigation Services (GANS) for the provision of air navigation services. GANS will provide services at Abu Dhabi Airports’ five airports, as part of a long-term strategic partnership.

The scope of the contract comprises end-to-end air navigation services, including approach and aerodrome control services. GANS’ air traffic controllers and subject matter experts will be responsible for the safe take-off, landing, and taxiing of aircraft at Abu Dhabi Airports’ facilities.

Shareef Al Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "Abu Dhabi Airports consistently seeks to partner with local companies which offer superlative and innovative services. Exceptional air navigation services is given at all of our airports, providing airline operators and their passengers with excellent operational services, both while aircraft are airborne and on ground.

"Our partnership with GANS will further benefit passengers, enabling the quality airport services that Abu Dhabi Airports has become recognised for.

We look forward to our ongoing relationship with GANS over coming years in our partnership together," Al Hashmi concluded.

Yahya Al Hammadi, CEO of Global Air Navigation Services, said: "We are delighted to have completed the negotiation process and signed this strategic contract which is testament to the strength of our relationship. We believe this contract is a vote of confidence in GANS’ operational capability to deliver efficient and cost effective air traffic solutions. I believe the partnership with Abu Dhabi Airports will help develop a new model of collaboration in the industry."

GANS, which is headquartered in the capital of the UAE, provides a range of air navigation services for clients, including Air Traffic Services, Aerodrome Services, Approach Services, maintenance for Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance equipment and all related air navigation functions including training and consultancy services. Founded in 2008, the company has provided Air Navigation Services since its inception.

