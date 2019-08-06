Abu Dhabi Airports ready for Hajj season

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) Abu Dhabi Airports has assigned additional staff across Abu Dhabi International Airport, AUH, to ensure pilgrims enjoy a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

This will ensure the smooth and safe departure and return of pilgrims from Makkah and Madina during the Hajj season, the company said, adding that sufficient preparations are in place in collaboration with all of its stakeholders.

The measure will facilitate the increase in traffic and the 15 additional Etihad Airways flights, including six charter flights dedicated to the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Sheikh Zayed Foundation and Abu Dhabi Police, it said.

Dedicated check-in counters and additional luggage carts and transportation will be available at AUH for pilgrims. Abu Dhabi Airports’ employees will also greet departing pilgrims and provide them with personal Hajj kits including a Miswak, religious books, and a range of travel necessities.

Upon their return, pilgrims will be welcomed with dates, Arabic coffee and chocolates distributed by Abu Dhabi Airports’ staff.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting Chief Operations Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "It is an honour to provide support to pilgrims as they embark upon their journey from Abu Dhabi to Saudi Arabia. Hajj is a highly significant and memorable journey for Muslims from across the UAE, and we hope that the special measures we have undertaken at Abu Dhabi International Airport will ensure the pilgrim’s departure is comfortable and convenient. We wish them a safe and peaceful pilgrimage and look forward to welcoming them back on their return."