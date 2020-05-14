Abu Dhabi Airports to facilitate Etihad Airways repatriation flights until May 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) Abu Dhabi Airports today announced that it will continue to facilitate inbound and outbound repatriation flights for Etihad Airways until 30 May 2020.

"Abu Dhabi Airports, in partnership with Etihad Airways, is facilitating a significant number of special flights from Abu Dhabi to 14 destinations, and repatriation flights for UAE nationals and residents to Abu Dhabi from 12 destinations, until the 30 May 2020," an Abu Dhabi Airports spokesperson said in a statement.

"The health and safety of passengers, staff and stakeholders are our top priority. We are continuing to comply with the directives of the UAE authorities including the Abu Dhabi Government, General Civil Aviation Authority, Department of Health, and Ministry of Health and Prevention in order to implement a comprehensive suite of measures across Abu Dhabi International Airport and facilitate these important flights.

"

Abu Dhabi Airports said that it continued to test all passengers and employees for COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction and that thermal screening is avialable at passenger and staff entrances. "We are also conducting regular risk assessments in coordination with Etihad Airways medical teams and enforcing strict social distancing guidelines at all times," the spokesperson added.

"Additionally, we continue to sterilise all workspaces and common areas throughout the airport with the support of our recently launched specialised CoDI BOT UGV robots, deployed in partnership with Tawazun Strategic Development Fund and designed to sterilise staff areas, cargo facilities and passenger aircraft cabins.

"We will continue to coordinate with the authorities and our industry partners to offer all the support necessary to bolster our collective efforts to protect public health at this critical time," the spokesperson concluded.