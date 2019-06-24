UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Airports Wins CIPS Procurement Award

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) Abu Dhabi Airports has secured a 'Procurement Excellence Gold Award' from the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, CIPS, following its completion of a comprehensive award submission.

Abu Dhabi Airports is the only airports group in the world to have achieved the CIPS Advanced Level, and the first in the MENA region to have successfully been certified at any level.

The CIPS Advanced Certification Process is a complex and thorough exercise that requires extensive effort and time in order to develop a comprehensive submission.

The process provided the Abu Dhabi Airports’ procurement team with the opportunity to highlight its achievements of the past decade, and examine the five dimensions of leadership, strategy, people, processes and systems and performance management to validate Abu Dhabi Airports’ strong position and progress in its procurement excellence journey.

Abu Dhabi Airports’ procurement team has succeeded in implementing highly-effective processes and strategies, robust policies and procedures, solid governance and efficient performance monitoring systems that have provided the company with a reputation for procurement excellence.

Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "Our procurement team has reached an important level of maturity at which all aspects of leadership, strategy, people, work environment, established policies and procedures, stakeholders’ satisfaction and innovation are exceptionally fulfilled with excellent engagement and commitment."

