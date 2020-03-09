UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Weigh Stations To Be Operational Effective 14th March

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) Effective 14th March 2020, the weigh-in-motion stations located in Mussafah - Truck Road (E30), and Khatm Al Shiklah area in Al Ain City - Truck Road (E40), will be operational.

According to an announcement of the Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, these stations will monitor the weights and sizes of heavy vehicles and ensure that they meet the legal limits specifications, in addition to conduct a technical evaluation of the vehicles.

ITC has urged heavy vehicle drivers and operational companies in the field to adhere to the rules and regulations related to heavy trucks monitoring. ITC also advised drivers ensure the safety of their trucks by checking them in the stations.

