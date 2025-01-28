(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi hosted a major cultural event to celebrate the Chinese New Year, known as the “Year of the Snake.” Organised by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the UAE in collaboration with China Media Group, the event formed part of the capital’s wider festivities for this global occasion.

This celebration is part of the promotional activities for the Spring Festival organised by China Media Group on the occasion of the Chinese New Year. Abu Dhabi was selected among seven global cities to host the festivities, reflecting the depth of bilateral relations and cultural exchange between the UAE and China. The event was particularly significant as it followed last year’s 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office, highlighted that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the Chinese New Year celebration reflects shared human values across diverse cultures. He emphasised that the event provides an opportunity to enhance cultural dialogue and foster understanding among people worldwide.

Dr. Al Kaabi also noted that UAE-China relations exemplify strategic cooperation across cultural and social domains, aligning with the wise leadership’s vision for strengthening cultural ties and global openness.

Shen Haixiong, President of China Media Group (CMG), described the Spring Festival as one of the most significant traditional celebrations in Chinese culture, symbolising national unity and social harmony.

He explained that China Media Group aims to showcase the beauty of Chinese culture globally through these festivities, communicating in 82 languages and building cultural bridges between nations.

Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE, expressed his delight at hosting the event in Abu Dhabi, lauding the city’s role as a global hub for tolerance and cultural coexistence. He highlighted the special significance of this year’s celebration as the first since the Chinese Lunar New Year was inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Ambassador Zhang also noted that the festivities provide the approximately 400,000 Chinese residents in the UAE with a sense of home, while offering Emiratis and other residents a chance to experience Chinese culture.

In Chinese tradition, the snake symbolises good fortune and wealth, and is regarded as an indicator of a prosperous and successful year ahead.

