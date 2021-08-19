Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of National Sterilisation Programme, its conclusion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced the National Sterilisation Programme in Abu Dhabi emirate has achieved its objectives and will conclude today, Thursday, 19th August 2021.

The committee thanks the public for its cooperation and advises all community members to continue to adhere to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety.