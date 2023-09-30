Abu Dhabi announces temporary truck, worker-bus ban on Monday

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2023) ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2023 (WAM) – In conjunction with the start of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2023), the Abu Dhabi Police announced a temporary ban on the entry of trucks and worker-buses to the Abu Dhabi Island, including all entrances: Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Musaffah Bridge, and Al Maqta'a Bridge, on October 2nd..

Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, explained that the ban would be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Monday. Exemptions from the ban include vehicles from public cleaning companies and logistical support.

Al Balushi said that traffic patrols would be deployed across all roads and that traffic surveillance would be intensified through smart systems in order to ensure traffic flow. He called on all motorists to cooperate in enhancing traffic safety efforts by complying with traffic laws.

The ban is expected to have a significant impact on traffic in Abu Dhabi, where roads are expected to be very busy due to ADIPEC, one of the largest oil and gas conferences in the world.

Motorists who need to enter Abu Dhabi Island during the ban period should plan their trips carefully. They should also be aware that there will be increased traffic enforcement, and that they could be fined for violating the ban.