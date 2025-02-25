Abu Dhabi announces world-first thriving child index to advance children’s wellbeing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) has announced the development of the “Thriving Child Index”, a groundbreaking initiative designed to provide a comprehensive, cross-sectoral approach for measuring child wellbeing. The index aims to answer the critical question: "How do we know children are thriving?"

The announcement was made during the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Child Data Symposium, where global experts gathered in Abu Dhabi to highlight the transformative power of data-driven insights in improving the lives of children and families.

The symposium, organised by ECA, brought together international experts in child wellbeing data and science and government partners and was convened under the theme of “Harnessing Child Data to Shape Scalable Societal Change”.

The symposium featured sessions by local and global speakers, including Sana bint Mohamed Suhail, Minister of Family and Director-General of ECA, as well as a keynote by Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement, and talks by Qassim Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Beneficiaries Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, Dr. Friederike Schüür, Chief of Data Strategy and Governance at UNICEF, Dr. Jonathan Rothwell, Principal Economist at Gallup, and Cassandra Favager, Director at Deloitte New Zealand.

They discussed the importance of quality data, data governance, and the development of data-driven strategies to improve early childhood outcomes.

Currently, child wellbeing is assessed through different lenses, with health organisations prioritising medical wellbeing, education bodies assessing learning outcomes, and social services focusing on family support – this is what the Thriving Child Index will seek to address.

The index will create a unified framework to ensure that child wellbeing is not measured through a single metric but takes into consideration the different aspects that make up a child’s life and development.

The ECA will be collaborating with key government agencies and experts on this index.

Speaking on the importance of data in Early Childhood Development, Minister Suhail said, “At ECA, our vision was and still is that every young child can flourish to their full potential in a safe and family-friendly environment. One of the first things we did was prioritise the collection and harnessing of data from our partners, connecting the dots to introduce the necessary interventions to give children the best start in life.

"The Thriving Child Index, the first of its kind in the world, will help us achieve that, and we look forward to working closely with partners and experts to ensure our young children are thriving," she added.

The Abu Dhabi Child Data Symposium is part of the ECA’s World Early Childhood Development (WED) Movement, an initiative which brings together global experts, partners, and disruptors for innovation to advance Early Childhood Development in Abu Dhabi and beyond. By sharing insights, fostering collaborations and driving impactful initiatives, the WED Movement aims to build a better future for children around the world.

The annual symposium concluded with a call to continue conversations around use of data to advance Early Childhood Development, encouraging attendees, speakers, and leaders in the space to look at how innovating with data can help every child thrive.