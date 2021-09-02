Abu Dhabi approves removing quarantine requirement for all vaccinated travellers arriving from abroad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated travel procedures for citizens, residents and visitors entering Abu Dhabi from abroad, effective from Sunday, 5th September 2021.

The committee has approved removing the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from all international destinations.

Before boarding to Abu Dhabi, all travellers, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, must present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure.

Vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving from green destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and another test on day 6, if staying in the emirate. When arriving from other destinations they must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and further tests on days 4 and 8, if staying in the emirate.