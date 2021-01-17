Abu Dhabi approves screening protocols for vaccinated individuals

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee and Department of Health have approved screening protocols in Abu Dhabi for those vaccinated as part of the national vaccination programmes and volunteers in clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines, effective 17 January.

The active icons on Alhosn app for the volunteers (gold star) and those vaccinated (E) appear after a PCR test is taken after all doses required by the trial or after 28 days from the second dose respectively.

The active icons appear on Alhosn app after a PCR test is taken and remain valid for seven days.

Those arriving from ‘green’ countries, must take a PCR test on arrival and on day 6, without the need to quarantine. Those arriving from other countries, must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days & take PCR test on day 8.

If in contact with a positive case, they must quarantine for 5 days & take a PCR test on day 4. If the result is negative, the quarantine can end.