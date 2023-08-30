Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, National Ambulance sign MoU to promote public safety in aquatic environment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club (ADAC), and National Ambulance, part of National Guard Command, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting CPR training, emergency response, and injury prevention in aquatic environments across the UAE.

This strategic three-year partnership solidifies the commitment of both organisations to enhance public education on emergency medical response and injury prevention.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive collaboration that will leverage the expertise and resources of both parties to jointly address critical areas of shared interest, including emergency medical response, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training, and water safety education.

The partnership seeks to pioneer innovative initiatives that will improve the well-being of individuals and the wider community.

Humaid Al Hooti, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, said, "We are delighted to embark on this journey with National Ambulance, an esteemed organisation that shares our commitment to public safety and health. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in equipping our communities with the knowledge and skills to respond effectively in emergencies, particularly in aquatic environments.

"

Mohamed Salem Hboush, CEO of National Ambulance, added, "Our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club underscores our dedication to fostering a culture of safety and preparedness. By aligning our efforts, we will deliver comprehensive training and awareness programmes that empower individuals to save lives and contribute positively to their communities."

The MoU encompasses a multi-faceted approach to education and outreach, covering various crucial areas such as emergency medical response, CPR training, drowning first aid, water safety, sports-related first aid, and injury prevention.

This collaboration will be realised through a series of stages that build upon one another, ensuring that the initiatives undertaken have a lasting impact.

Over the course of the next three years, ADAC and National Ambulance will closely collaborate on the development and implementation of a diverse range of activities. These include events for Heartsaver Month, impactful campaigns, emergency drills, and educational workshops. Both parties are fully committed to transparent communication, effective coordination, and providing mutual support as they diligently work together to achieve their shared goals.