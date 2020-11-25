Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre announces programmes for Arabic language development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi today announced its integrated programmes for Arabic language development and modernisation, featuring various initiatives designed to achieve Arabic language leadership in culture, knowledge, creativity and education, and to foster Arabic content creation and scientific research.

The centre is also responsible for recommending policies and frameworks that support the adoption of Arabic in the public and private sector business operations.

The centre’s strategic plan was launched under the review and approval of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

The centre’s strategic plan and programmes were officially announced at a virtual press conference held on Tuesday, 24th November, 2020, where Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, and Abdullah Majid Abdullah al Ali, Acting Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre outlined the four strategic objectives of the centre, which are: growing the passion, adoption, and proficiency in the Arabic language locally; promoting the Arabic language globally as a language of knowledge, culture and creativity; enabling Arabic language content and technology creation and promotion, and enabling and fostering Arabic language development and modernisation research.

The centre’s logo also featured during the press conference, is an artistic representation of the Arabic letter "Ayn", recreated using seven horizontal lines that represent the seven emirates of the UAE, stretching into three folds that bring the total number of lines to 28, representing the letters of the Arabic alphabet.

The challenges associated with Arabic language learning and development cover such vital areas as education, scientific research and culture. Addressing these challenges, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre has enlisted global expertise to develop 10 programmes tackling various functional areas, including Zayed poetry Encyclopaedia, the Global Arabic Proficiency Exam, Arabic on the World Stage programme, and the Arabic Book programme.

The centre will work to achieve its four strategic goals through the 10 programmes, as well as through partnerships with prestigious academic and cultural institutions, and ongoing work with all target segments, including children, youth, students, scholars, academics, Arabic language specialists, linguists, artists, researchers, innovators in various fields, Arabic language enthusiasts around the world, Arabic-speaking and non-Arabic-speaking alike.

In his statement, Dr. Ali bin Tamim said, "The UAE continues to lead on all fronts, through innovative programmes and initiatives. We are working with linguists and educators to develop a modern Arabic language proficiency test for beginners and professionals alike, at a level that qualifies it for accreditation by the world’s top educational and employment institutions. The new test will be designed to accurately measure the proficiency of non-Arabic speakers, thus enabling them to study in the Arabic language and occupy positions where Arabic language proficiency is an eligibility criterion."

Abdullah al Ali talked about the ongoing work at the centre to launch the programmes, saying, "We are working to ensure the timely execution of the centre’s strategic plans and programmes, to make Abu Dhabi the world’s first and foremost destination for Arabic language learning."