Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre forms 2023 Scientific Committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced the formation of its 2023 Scientific Committee, headed by ALC Chairman Dr. Ali bin Tamim and bringing together renowned academics, scientists, and experts in the Arabic language and various other literary and cultural fields.

The Scientific Committee contributes towards accomplishing the Centre’s strategic objectives of promoting the Arabic language and enhancing its status in cultural and creative fields, as well as encouraging its use among native speakers and non-speakers alike. The Committee also works to form creative visions, ideas, and recommendations to support the ALC’s current and future projects and initiatives.

“The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s Scientific Committee is a fundamental pillar in the organisation’s structure and helps drive its efforts to strengthen the presence of the Arabic language at local, regional, and international levels,” said Dr. bin Tamim. “The Committee’s efforts over the past two years have facilitated key partnerships, projects and initiatives that have had a notable impact on the local and regional cultural ecosystem. With members including some of the most renowned experts in their respective fields, we are confident that the 2023 Scientific Committee will continue to present innovative ideas and perspectives and drive further success and achievements for the ALC.”

The ALC Scientific Committee 2023 includes: researcher and academic Prof. Dr. Bilal Orfali, the Sheikh Zayed Chair of Arabic and Islamic Studies and Head of the Arabic and Near-Eastern Languages Department at the American University of Beirut; Prof.

Dr. Khalil Al Sheikh, a researcher, scholar, literary critic and translator; and academic and literary critic Dr. Abdullah Al Ghathami, Professor of Criticism and Theory at the Faculty of Arts Department of the Arabic Language at King Saud University in Riyadh.

Also on the Committee are Prof. Dr. Ali Al Kaabi, Vice Dean of the College of education at the United Arab Emirates University; Prof. Dr. Vitaly Naumkin, President of the Institute of Oriental Studies at the Russian academy of Sciences; and Prof. Dr. Muhsin al Musawi, Professor of Arabic Literature and Comparative Studies at Columbia University in New York.

Members also include poet, author and academic Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abu al Fadl Badran, Vice President of the University of South Valley in Egypt, former Secretary-General of the Council for Culture, and former President of the General Authority for Cultural Palaces in Egypt; Dr. Hanada Taha Thomure, Endowed Chair Professor of Arabic Language and Assistant Dean of Research and Development at the College of Education at Zayed University; and Prof. Wen-chin Ouyang, Professor of Arabic and Comparative Literature at SOAS, University of London.

The new Scientific Committee will be entrusted with offering recommendations and suggestions on the strategic plans, programmes, projects, and activities supervised, managed, or implemented by the ALC. It is tasked with helping to develop the Centre’s vision and content policies; suggesting experts, specialists and research centres to collaborate with; subject matter recommendations related to the fields of publishing, libraries, technology, activities, and events; and identifying topics and themes for conferences, seminars, and workshops that help achieve the Centre’s objectives.