Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre holds meeting for new peer-reviewed journal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has held the first editorial meeting to select the topic for the inaugural issue of its new peer-reviewed journal.

Al Markaz: The Journal of Arab Studies will be published twice a year from January 2022, in collaboration with Brill Publishers, to further academic research into Arabic literature, culture and other relevant topics.

The editorial board, which was recently selected, is made up of world-renowned academics from prestigious universities around the world. It is headed by Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Arabic Language Centre.

"For years, academic research into the affairs of our Arabic language has been abundantly available in many other languages," said Dr. Bin Tamim. "This journal will be published in Arabic to reinforce the language’s position as a writing tool for scientific research, as well as highlighting the language as an interesting topic for research and study.

"We are pleased to see many leading researchers in the field of Arabic studies taking part in this journal, which will create a true shift in this field. It will adopt the most stringent standards of research evaluation and will be a platform to publish research by Arabists writing in Arabic for the first time alongside prominent Arab researchers. We are confident that Al Markaz will be a valuable addition to journals that focus on the Arabic language and its literature, as well as its cognitive and aesthetic issues."

The publication’s managing editor, Dr. Bilal Orfali, Sheikh Zayed Chair of Arabic and Islamic Studies at the American University of Beirut, highlighted the editorial board’s focus on several key topics to enrich the study of Arabic literature on both a qualitative and methodological level.