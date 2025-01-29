Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches 5th edition of Research Grants Programme 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced the launch of the fifth edition of its Research Grants Programme 2025. Applications and nominations are open from 23rd January until the end of February 2025.

Researchers are invited to apply by completing the application form available on the ALC’s official website at https://alc.ae/.

The programme is designed to encourage and support innovative research in Arabic language studies and books, aiming to enhance the language’s standing, foster intellectual growth and advance scientific research. It also seeks to build a comprehensive Arabic research database that will serve both regional and global communities.

The programme offers six to eight grants every year with a total value of up to AED600,000 across several fields, including Arabic lexicon, academic curricula, literature and criticism, teaching Arabic to non-Arabic speakers, applied and computational linguistics, and editing of manuscripts in all fields of Arabic language.

Since its inception, the programme has awarded 28 grants to researchers across a diverse range of disciplines.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said, “The Research Grants Programme reinforces the Centre’s efforts to establish a solid database for rigorous Arabic-language research and studies, in addition to advancing scientific research in Arabic and expanding its horizons, with a focus on originality and innovation.”

“We are confident that this edition of the programme will bring significant contributions,” bin Tamim added. “Throughout its four previous editions, the programme set key standards in Arabic-language writing and scientific research.

It has become a vital platform for dedicated researchers who work diligently to bring fresh insights to the field of Arabic studies.”

The Research Grants Programme is a key initiative within the ALC’s strategic plan, aimed at empowering Emirati and Arab researchers and promoting Arabic as a language of science, culture, and creativity. By supporting pioneering research, the programme reinforces Abu Dhabi's role in advancing the global presence and prestige of the Arabic language.

Furthermore, the grants programme offers researchers a unique opportunity to contribute to the development of the Arabic language, while supporting the ALC’s mission to enhance its cultural leadership.

Researchers are invited to submit proposals that meet the programme’s rigorous academic standards. Submissions must be in Arabic, with a minimum of 50,000 words, and should be original, methodologically sound, and unpublished. The ALC will retain exclusive print and electronic publishing rights for all funded research, across all six supported research categories, whether theoretical or applied.

Submissions will be evaluated as per international standards, assessing the merit and novelty of the research; the potential impact of its findings; and its alignment with the ALC’s strategic objectives. The qualifications and research background of the lead researcher, along with any associates or partners, will also be considered.

Additionally, the research’s anticipated contribution to the development of the Arabic language will play a key role in the evaluation process.