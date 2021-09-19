UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre Launches First-of-its-kind Research Grant Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched a pioneering research grant programme in the field of Arabic language.

This first-of-its-kind programme will support researchers and their studies through annual grants to advance academic discourse about the Arabic language, and enhance its presence within both the Arab world and globally.

"With its new grant programme, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is accelerating its efforts to fulfill the important mission assigned to it by our wise leadership, which is to preserve the Arabic language and enhance its presence scientifically, culturally and socially, as a major component of our national identity and a pillar of civilisational advancement. The Centre’s ambitions are vast, and its reach not limited to Abu Dhabi and the UAE. This latest initiative will enable the important work of scholars and researchers across the Arab world and beyond, building the reputation of the Arabic language and Arab cultural heritage in international forums," said Saood Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi.

For the grant programme’s inaugural year, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre has selected six research studies to be funded, chosen from a large number of nominations submitted from various Arab countries.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, noted, "We at the ALC seek to restore the Arabic language’s position as a repository of science and knowledge and a tool for the transmission of our culture to the rest of the world. To enhance the academic discourse around the Arabic language and its rich history, it is vital that researchers are given the tools and resources they need to carry out their studies, as it is through their diligence and talent that stunning new discoveries and cultural connections will be made."

The fourth and final research project, entitled "On the Globalization of the Critical Theory", is divided into two parts. The first is devoted to studying a very old model of critical globalisation focused on the The Art of poetry by Aristotle, while the second follows a modern model that revolves around structuralism and its subsequent trends that came under the banner of "post-structuralism".

Following their approval by specialised committees, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre will publish these studies in a series of academic publications that will be accessible to the public.

