- Home
- Middle East
- Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength with Arabic Languag ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre Launches Index To Measure Relationship Strength With Arabic Language Within Community
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced its new measuring and tracking index ‘Relationship Strength with Arabic Language within Abu Dhabi Community’, coinciding with declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community.
The index is based on a statistical model that measures the status of community engagement with the Arabic language based on individual, family, and institutional factors. It combines empirical data measuring individual use of Arabic language in reading, writing, speaking, and digital communication, as well as its use within the family environment, particularly with children. The index also assesses language activism and engagement within the community, in addition to institutional factors that the ALC supports through various projects and programmes that promote Arabic language, such as book publishing, developing creative content, nurturing of young talent, and organising book fairs, festivals, and literary awards, among other initiatives.
Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: “This new index embodies the leadership’s vision to build a cohesive and prosperous society, with a strong connection to the Arabic language that enhances cultural identity in the UAE and fosters national pride. Since its inception, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre has been dedicated to strengthening the community’s ties with the Arabic language across creative, intellectual, and cultural fields, engaging all generations, including citizens, residents, native Arabic speakers, and non-speakers alike. The Centre’s initiatives promote the values of cooperation, belonging, shared experiences, and the preservation of cultural heritage.”
The index will be calculated for Abu Dhabi community, taking into account different demographical groups, towards values that denote the relationship strength with the language, ranging between full engagement to complete detachment from it, with the objective of informing decisions towards developing plans and coordinating initiatives to gradually enhance the community’s connection with the Arabic language.
The launch of the new index coincides with ALC’s announcement of the latest results of its Arabic Language Perception Index, which has been tracked since 2021 to assess public perceptions of Arabic in the fields of knowledge, culture, and creativity, among both Arabic and non-Arabic speakers in Abu Dhabi. The study findings are based on the results of the tracking survey conducted in Abu Dhabi with over 6,000 residents aged 15 and above.
The latest findings of the Perception Index revealed that Arabic ranked highest in terms of participants’ perceptions of the Creativity Factor, which focuses on the aesthetic qualities and use of the language in creative content compared to English. Arabic also took the lead in the Cultural Factor, which describes the language connection to cultural heritage, while English ranked highest in the Knowledge Factor which is related to learning the language and the extent of its utilisation in research and science. “The results of the Arabic Language Perception Index, in comparison with English, indicate that speakers of each language believe in the predominance of their own language across all of the factors included in the index,” H.E. bin Tamim noted. “However, the evolution of perceptions of their own language follows a different trajectory, which calls for an in-depth study that includes social sciences, humanities, and linguistics to understand how linguistic connections develop within a diverse and harmonious society.”
“The findings of our index will contribute to the development of strategic initiatives which target different segments of the community to support the presence and widespread use of Arabic as a language of science, culture, and creativity,” the ALC Chairman explained. “We aim to strengthen the production of Arabic content and all related digital technologies, while supporting scientific research to their development.”
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..
Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup
UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 2025
First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic
Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..
FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments
UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians
Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All
TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era
General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..
Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength with Arabic Languag ..6 minutes ago
-
Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup6 minutes ago
-
Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Challenge Sir Bani Yas 202521 minutes ago
-
UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 202536 minutes ago
-
First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of April Acts1 hour ago
-
UAE participates in Global AI Summit on Africa in Rwanda1 hour ago
-
FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments2 hours ago
-
UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians2 hours ago
-
General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Russia discuss joint co ..2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investment funds, Qualifyin ..3 hours ago
-
Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours3 hours ago