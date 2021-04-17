Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, National Archives to organise joint events, programmes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, as part of its endeavours to strengthen cooperation with various national institutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Archives.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, and Dr. Abdulla Al Raisi, Director-General of the National Archives, according to a joint statement issued on Saturday.

According to the MoU, the two institutions will organise joint events, activities, seminars, conferences, workshops and exhibitions, in addition to launching joint programmes to communicate with the community in a way that contributes to achieving the missions of both institutions.

The cooperation will include the fields of translation and publishing, libraries, oral history, studies and research. The National Archives will also provide its advisory services in organising, managing and preserving the paper and electronic archives.

Commenting on the signing of the MoU, Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said: "The National Archives is a national institution that we are proud of, as it strives to document the nation’s history and contribute to preserving its heritage and identity.

"We at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre look forward to cooperating in strengthening the cultural and literary component of the National Archives and benefiting from their expertise in the field of organising, managing and preserving the paper and electronic archives, to support our efforts in building a reference archive for the Arabic language."

Dr. Abdulla Al Raisi, Director General of the National Archives, welcomed the new MoU and said: "The Arabic language is an essential component in the history and identity of the UAE and the creating an institute dedicated to it, such as the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, enhances its presence and contributes to its advancement.

"There are many areas where we can collaborate for the benefit of national institutions and members of society, including libraries, translation, oral history, research and more. We are pleased with this agreement and look forward to working with our colleagues at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre," he said.

The two institutions will form a joint committee to discuss and agree on the mechanisms for implementing the provisions of this memorandum, and to discuss any issues of common interest to enhance cooperation and achieve their goals, said the statement.