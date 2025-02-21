Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions for 4th Kanz Al Jeel Award

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced the opening of the submissions for the fourth edition of the Kanz Al Jeel Award, with nominations open until 31st May 2025.

Since its inception in 2021, the Kanz Al Jeel Award has established itself as a significant cultural touchstone contributing to the preservation and revival of Arab cultural heritage and celebrating its profound depth and diversity.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said, “Drawing inspiration from the unique literary and cultural legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, Kanz Al Jeel fosters a deep sense of cultural belonging among younger generations. The award has emerged as a benchmark in the region’s cultural movement, attracting works from leading writers and creators. It plays a pivotal role in achieving our objectives at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to promote the Arabic language and support its various forms of creative expression, including writing and translation, on a global stage.”

Bin Tamim stressed that the fourth edition of the award builds on the remarkable success of its previous instalments, continuing its efforts to recognise creative works and restore the prominence of Nabati poetry, arts, and related studies, as part of a broader mission to revive and promote Arab culture.

He added, “As the award enters a new phase in its journey, it cements its status as a premier cultural platform that bridges poetry and heritage, reflecting our cultural legacy and reviving the distinguished role poetry plays in shaping culture and knowledge in society.”

The Kanz Al Jeel Award derives its mission from the poems of the late Sheikh Zayed, which highlight the role of poetry as a mirror of Emirati and Arab society. The award also honours outstanding contributions in Nabati poetry – a fundamental element of Arab identity – in addition to publishing and promoting distinguished works in the field.

Furthermore, the award aims to uphold the values embodied in Sheikh Zayed’s verses, emphasising their aesthetic and human significance, while shedding light on their influence on Emirati and Arab culture.

It also contributes to preserving folklore and traditional arts by strengthening the younger generations’ connection to their cultural heritage, and generating interest in artforms linked to Nabati poetry, such as music, folk singing, visual arts, and Arabic calligraphy.

The Kanz Al Jeel Award sets general eligibility criteria for candidates and submitted works, including that candidates must have actively contributed to enriching and developing the local and Arab poetic, critical, or artistic movements. Meanwhile, submitted works must demonstrate a high degree of authenticity and innovation, representing a significant addition to human culture and knowledge.

Each work may be submitted for only one award category, and entries should not have participated in any other competition or received another award in the same year.

Submissions must be written in Arabic, except in the Translation and Studies & Research categories, where translations from Arabic into other languages or studies written in other languages are accepted. Additionally, submitted works must have been published within the past five years and have an International Standard Book Number (ISBN) to protect intellectual property rights.

Eligibility criteria also stipulate that works that have previously won major Arab or international awards will not be accepted, and that submitted books or artworks will not be returned to their owners. The award additionally reserves the right to publish submitted works after reviewing and assessing their potential for publication.

The award’s committee selects a specific art form for the Arts category every year, inviting individuals and institutions to participate if their artworks belong under the selected artform. If a nominated work does not win, it may be resubmitted five years after the cycle in which it previously competed.