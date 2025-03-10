Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), in collaboration with the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA), recently organised the second edition of the Emirati Publishers Forum at the Louvre Abu Dhabi as part of the Centre’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the local publishing industry and support Emirati publishers.

The forum, which was attended by Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, saw the launch of the first initiative of the Centre’s Sustainable Reading Campaign, in line with the National Reading Month under the theme ‘UAE Reads’, where the Digital Book category of the ‘Spotlight on Rights’ grant for 2025 has been awarded to Emirati publishers.

This aims to enrich the Arabic digital library with high-quality local publications, in line with the UAE leadership’s commitment to nurturing creative talent in the Emirati community.

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC and Director of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), also took part in the event, along with Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, and 50 Emirati publishers specialising in literature, thought, sciences, children’s books, digital and audio publishing, and copyright.

The forum highlighted the ALC’s efforts to support Emirati publishers and promote Arabic-language content creation. Discussions covered the Centre’s publishing projects at the local and international levels, as well as upcoming initiatives for the 34th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, set to take place from 26th April to 5th May 2025.

Participants were briefed on the ALC’s key programmes and initiatives, its latest publications, and available funding opportunities, including grants and awards.

Al Tunaiji said, “The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is committed to providing all kinds of support for Emirati publishers to enhance their standing and ensure their strong presence in regional and international cultural events, enabling them to gain valuable experience, collaborate with leading international publishers, and showcase their intellectual and creative projects.

”

“The Centre aims to advance the publishing sector locally and globally through innovative projects and programmes aligned with our strategic vision to strengthen the Arabic language,” he explained. “As part of the Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading, during the upcoming Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, we will offer 500 grants to Emirati publishers under the ‘Spotlight on Rights’ initiative to support their transition towards e-book and audiobook publishing.”

“Furthermore, the awards overseen by the Centre will provide opportunities for more creators to enrich and develop the cultural landscape through impactful projects that reflect the UAE’s advanced cultural stature,” Al Tunaiji added.

For his part, Rashid Al Kous applauded the ALC’s commitment to supporting Emirati publishers and local content production, stating, “We highly appreciate the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s efforts to empower Emirati publishers and support local content creation. As a part of this ecosystem, we take pride in operating under a government framework that is keen to support the publishing and knowledge industries and ensure that the Emirati book serves as an ambassador of the UAE and of wider Arab culture.”

The Emirati Publishers Forum highlighted the ALC’s preparations for the upcoming Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, focusing particularly on initiatives that support and engage Emirati publishers, shedding light on their active role.

Discussions at the forum explored the prospects of Emirati publishers’ contribution to the development of the Arabic content industry and the promotion of cultural awareness in the community, in line with the UAE’s designation of 2025 as the ‘Year of Community’.

