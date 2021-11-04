Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre showcases roster of publications at SIBF

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, is participating in the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair 2021 (SIBF), which is taking place until 13th November at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme ‘There’s Always a Right Book’.

Showcasing a selection of its leading cultural and publishing projects, the Centre’s participation aims to further its mission to promote the Arabic language and cement its position as a language of knowledge, culture and creativity, as well as introduce fair-goers to the Centre’s numerous publications and initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said, "Over decades, Sharjah International Book Fair has established itself as a profoundly impactful event that showcases the top picks in literature and culture in the Arab region and beyond. The fair provides an ideal platform to showcase and support our efforts to promote the Arabic language across cultural and academic fields.

Attracting creative thinkers, artists and intellectuals from around the world, it offers the Centre a valuable opportunity to explore the latest global trends and identify potential prospects for collaboration."

Visitors to the Arabic Language Centre booth will learn about flagship initiatives such as the Kalima and Esdarat translation projects, which aim to galvanise translation activities in the Arab World and support the cultural scene in Abu Dhabi through the translation of numerous international literary works into Arabic. Books are available for purchase, with the booth featuring hundreds of translated titles for visitors to choose from.

Additionally, the Russian pavilion at the fair will host book signings for two publications translated into Arabic by Kalima: Stigal by Kanta Ibragimov, translated by Abdullah Hebeh, and Selection of Writers from North Caucasus and Volga District by Kanta Ibragimov and Irina Ermakova, translated by Rami Al-Qalyubi.