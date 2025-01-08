Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) to enhance collaboration across various cultural and intellectual fields, opening new prospects for supporting youth cultural engagement.

Under the terms of the MoU, the Foundation will offer ALC members specialised training programmes, developed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to enhance participants’ skills and capabilities.

The partnership also sets the stage for fruitful cooperation in the field of translation. Talented Emirati graduates of MBRF’s Translation Programme contribute to the ALC’s Kalima Translation Project.

Moreover, the two organisations will coordinate efforts to nominate outstanding participants from MBRF’s creative content development programmes for the Centre’s literary awards and research grants, in an effort to support Arabic content and creativity. They will also collaborate on print and digital publishing, providing integrated services such as typesetting, layout, translation, design, and printing, while committing to international quality standards at competitive prices.

The MoU was signed during the ‘Arabian Days’ Festival by Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, and Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

Dr. bin Tamim asserted that the strategic partnership with the MBRF marks a significant milestone in efforts to open broader prospects for the youth development, providing them with important opportunities to hone their skills in various cultural and creative domains.

“This collaboration represents a step forward in the promotion of culture and knowledge in the UAE and across the Arab world,” he noted. “Enhancing the position of the Arabic language and empowering it to achieve its rightful global status as a modern and intellectual language requires collective efforts to present a comprehensive vision for enriching the cultural landscape and inspiring creativity.”

“Furthermore, this partnership aligns with the Centre’s strategic vision to continuously develop Arabic content and support young talents in writing and creative fields, which helps foster generations of avid readers who are passionate about Arabic literature, arts, and sciences,” the ALC Chairman concluded.

For his part, Jamal bin Huwaireb said, “We believe that empowering individuals and enhancing their capabilities are fundamental steps to achieve comprehensive human development and strengthen knowledge pathways across all fields. Our strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is a significant step towards these objectives; it enables us to further focus on developing Emirati human resources, fostering collaboration in areas such as translation and intellectual creativity, and supporting digital and print Arabic content. This, in turn, contributes to building communities capable of adapting to change and achieving excellence and leadership.”

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to establishing the Arabic language as a tool for cultural and intellectual communication,” bin Huwaireb explained. “It allows for expanding the impact of initiatives such as 'Bil Arabi' and the Digital Knowledge Centre, enriching the local and global knowledge landscape, and reinforcing the presence of Arabic as a key pillar in shaping identity and fostering sustainable creativity.”

The MoU will allow the ALC to present its programmes at the various events organised by MBRF in which it will participate. For its part, the Foundation will also showcase its efforts and initiatives at cultural events overseen by the Centre, including book fairs and festivals, the Arabian Days festival, and the International Congress of Arabic Publishing and Creative Industries.

The agreement will support efforts to enrich Arabic content published on MBRF’s Digital Knowledge Hub platform, by leveraging insights and knowledge shared by ALC. As a further element of the collaboration, the Foundation’s events will include a joint initiative titled ‘Knowledge Break’, featuring a series of talks hosted by Abu Dhabi.

The agreement also strengthens cooperation between the Bel Arabi and Youth Knowledge Forum initiatives, which aim to support the Arabic language and empower Emirati and Arab youth through collaborative programmes.