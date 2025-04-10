Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Dubai Media Academy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Media academy to strengthen collaboration, implement joint programmes and initiatives that promote Arabic language skills, and produce meaningful, high-quality media content that meets audience expectations.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will work together to develop and implement academic programmes and research studies, enhance publishing efforts, promote the exchange of resources and knowledge, and develop advanced academic curricula.

The partnership also aims to use artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enrich Arabic content, launch innovative initiatives, and organise joint events that benefit both the academic and media sectors, thus contributing to the achievement of both entities’ strategic objectives.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said, “The signing of a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Media Academy reflects our commitment at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to advance the status of the Arabic language and promote meaningful and constructive content that plays a pivotal role in enhancing the knowledge and cultural and awareness of the Emirati community.”

“This cooperation underscores our joint commitment to implement programmes, launch initiatives, and deliver meaningful content in innovative ways that keep pace with the times and their need sand reach audiences all around the world,” bin Tamim added. “Furthermore, this collaboration strengthens the role national media plays in showcasing the UAE’s cultural achievements, all while supporting strategic efforts to establish a strong presence for the Arabic language, promote Arabic cultural content, and preserve authentic values and cultural identity in the community.

”

Muna Bu Samra, Director of Dubai Media Academy, said, "Our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre represents an important milestone in our quest to enhance the presence of Arabic language and culture in the media landscape, especially in light of the transformations taking place in new media based on artificial intelligence technologies. We believe in the importance of adapting these technologies to serve our language and identity, and to create contemporary Arabic content that combines quality and innovation, keeping pace with the aspirations of new generations."

The MoU between the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and the Dubai Media Academy will help expand the reach of the Arabic language and Emirati culture, and raise awareness of the importance of integrating Arabic into daily life. By launching specialised research projects, the MoU aims to develop modern educational solutions that support Arabic language learning and enhance the quality of cultural content available to the public.

The collaboration also allows for the organisation of events and seminars that promote cultural exchange and open wider avenues for dialogue between different segments of the community. These joint initiatives are poised to enhance cultural engagement, strengthen national identity, and position the UAE as a global cultural hub that seamlessly blends tradition and modernity.