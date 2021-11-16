UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre Teams Up With Institut Du Monde Arabe To Promote Arabic Around The World

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has signed an agreement with the renowned, Paris-based Institut du Monde Arabe (IMA) to support, promote and connect Arab culture with others around the world.

The agreement is in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, issued in January 2021, to allocate a grant to the IMA to promote the Arabic language and enhance its position globally.

"Our strategic objectives at the Arabic Language Centre are aligned with the UAE leadership’s directives to rally efforts and work collaboratively towards further developing the Arabic language, promoting it across all sectors, and positioning Arabic as a Primary medium for cultural communication with others around the world," said Dr. Ali bin Tamim, ALC Chairman. "A cultural institution of global renown and repute, the Institut du Monde Arabe is the ideal partner to support our efforts to promote the Arabic language around the world and propel it to the forefront of the cultural, creative and academic sectors. We are confident this agreement will result in numerous landmark projects and initiatives to encourage the use of the Arabic language, particularly in France and Europe, while also granting us access to global expertise in the field."

Jack Lang, President of the IMA, said: "Thanks to this close collaboration, our two institutions will bolster the widespread utilisation and promotion of the Arabic language - in France, the United Arab Emirates and the world - as a universal language of knowledge, communication, culture and creativity. This tremendous cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre particularly with the CIMA Arabic Language certification created by the IMA in 2018, will greatly contribute to the implementation of the Institut du Monde Arab’s strategy in favour of the magnificent Arabic language."

The agreement will see the ALC and the IMA collaborate on a list of objectives that serve both entities’ strategies and plans. This includes supporting the International Certificate of Proficiency in Arabic (CIMA) that the institute launched in 2018, which is recognised by international academic institutions and granted to individuals or organisations who pass an Arabic-language understanding and expression proficiency exam.

As part of the agreement, the ALC will also collaborate with the Alliance Française, which oversees the testing centres for the CIMA certificate in the UAE, in order to endorse the exam, record the number of annual applicants and their proficiency levels, and share information regarding key performance indicators.

In addition, the two entities will organise joint events to mark international occasions related to the Arabic language, such as World Arabic Language Day on 18 December each year. Areas of cooperation include exchanging expertise on a wider scale by taking part in conferences, collaborating on publications and programmes, and organising cultural events. The two parties also agreed on a joint action plan to issue reports about the Arabic language and its use in France and Europe.

The IMA is an organisation established under French law in 1980, when 18 Arab countries – including the UAE – reached an agreement with France to create an institution that raises awareness about the Arab world and spearheads research into the region’s language, culture and religious values. The IMA seeks to encourage exchange and collaboration between France and the Arab world, especially in the science and technology sectors, which, in turn, serves to further develop the region’s relations with Europe.

The ALC, operating under DCT Abu Dhabi, was established to enhance cultural exchange and encourage the use of the Arabic language locally and internationally. The Centre’s strategies aim to promote the Arabic language and develop its scientific, academic, cultural and creative aspects. ALC supports Arab talent in writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, audio-visual content creation, and organising book fairs. From its base in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, the Centre launches programmes to upskill human resources and build partnerships with leading cultural, academic and technological institutions around the world.

